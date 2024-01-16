Sean Doolittle is returning to the Washington Nationals.

The team announced Tuesday that it has hired its recently retired former closer as a pitching strategist.

Doolittle, 37, appeared in 153 games for the team in five seasons over two stints and was a member of the Nationals team that won the 2019 World Series.

"Sean Doolittle was always an extremely talented pitcher, but he is also one of the most intelligent baseball minds you can find,” Nats president and general manager Mike Rizzo said in a statement. “We’re incredibly excited to have him on our staff to help guide our talented group of young pitchers."

A native of Rapid City, SD, Doolittle announced his retirement this past September. He did not pitch during the 2023 season.

"I can’t thank the Lerner family, Mike Rizzo and Davey Martinez enough for all they’ve done for me and my family," Doolittle said in a statement. "I love the Nationals and Washington D.C., and look forward to this new challenge while remaining an active member of an organization that means so much to me."

A two-time All-Star, Doolittle appeared in 463 games over 11 seasons with the Nationals, Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Athletics.

For his career, he was 26-24 with an earned run average of 3.20 and a WHIP of 1.014 over 450.2 innings pitched. Doolittle finished with 112 career saves.