Nationals OF Young exits against Twins with bruised right index finger
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Washington Nationals outfielder Jacob Young left his team’s game with the Minnesota Twins on Saturday with a bruised right index finger.
Young hurt his finger while attempting a bunt in the third inning. He shook his right hand afterward and got replaced by Alex Call, who responded with an RBI single.
Young, 25, entered Saturday batting .245 with a .314 on-base percentage, no homers, 18 RBIs and 10 steals in 78 games.
