James Wood will be swinging for the fences in Atlanta.

The Washington Nationals slugger announced Thursday that he will be competing in the Home Run Derby during All-Star Week.

Wood joins hometown favourite Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves and the league's home-run leader, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, as the announced competitors for this year's competition.

A native of Rockville, MD, Wood is in his second big league season. Through 86 games, the 22-year-old outfielder is batting .283 with 91 hits, 22 home runs, 65 runs batted in and an OPS of .934.

Originally taken in the second round of the 2021 MLB Amateur Draft, Wood was acquired by the Nats in 2022 as part of the deal that sent Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres.

The Home Run Derby is set for July 14 at Truist Park.

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez won the 2024 edition.