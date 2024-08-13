The hits just keep on coming for Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Will Wagner.

After being called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Wagner has recorded five base hits in his first six Major League at-bats.

He becomes just the fifth player in franchise history to have five hits across his first two games, joining Danny Ainge, Eric Hinske, Lloyd Moseby, and Davis Schneider as the only others to accomplish the feat.

In his debut, the 26-year-old went three-for-four with a double and an RBI in the Blue Jays' 4-2 over the Los Angeles Angels.

Through two plate appearances on Tuesday, the 2021 18th-round selection has hit two more doubles in as many at-bats.

In the top of the first inning, Wagner laced a ball down the right field line scoring Spencer Horwitz and Ernie Clement, pushing Toronto's lead to 3-0.

Two innings later, he just missed his first career MLB home run, lining a ball off the top of the wall in right field for a stand-up double.

No player in team history has recorded six hits in their first two games at the Major League level.

Wagner was acquired by the Blue Jays on July 30, alongside Joey Loperfido and Jake Bloss, after the team sent starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to the Houston Astros.

The Houston native slashed .315/.432/.444 with six home runs and 43 RBI across 286 at-bats in Triple-A this season, spending time with both the Buffalo Bisons and Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

Wagner’s father, Billy, is a 16-year veteran who holds the eighth spot on MLB's all-time saves list with 422.