WASHINGTON (AP) — Willson Contreras hit a tying homer in the ninth inning, Masyn Winn scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the 11th, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to beat the Washington Nationals 7-6 on Friday night.

Contreras struck out with one out in the 11th and Winn on third against Dylan Floro (3-2), but the ball got past catcher Riley Adams, who was working his first inning behind the plate after Keibert Ruiz was lifted for a pinch-runner in the 10th.

In the ninth, Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan left a 2-2 fastball over the middle of the plate to Contreras, who sent it 407 feet over the wall in right-center to make it 5-all.

Ryan Helsley (3-3) worked two innings and retired the side in the 11th on two popups and a grounder. Keibert Ruiz's run-scoring single in the bottom of the 10th scored the automatic runner to make it 6-6, Helsley's third blown save of the season.

Juan Yepez, a former Cardinal making his debut for Washington, lined into a double play to end the 10th.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb