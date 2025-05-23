ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras will miss Friday night's game against Arizona due to back spasms.

The 33-year-old Contreras was scratched shortly before the start of the opening game of a three-game set against the Diamondbacks in a precautionary move, the Cardinals said.

Alex Burleson replaced Contreras at first base. The lineup changes involved Brendan Donovan moving from second base to left field. Nolan Gorman was inserted into the lineup playing second base. Lars Nootbaar moved from left to right field.

Contreras is considered day to day. He has appeared in a team-leading 49 of the team's 50 games this season.

Contreras is hitting .250 with six homers and 28 RBI.

