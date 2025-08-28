SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Willy Adames homered twice, Jung Hoo Lee singled in the winning run in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Thursday to complete a three-game sweep.

It was the Giants 10th walk-off win this season and extended their winning streak to five games.

San Francisco’s offense didn’t do much outside of Adames’ homers until the ninth.

Casey Schmitt drew a one-out walk from Daniel Palencia (1-4) and took second on Wilmer Flores’ single. Lee then singled to right to score pinch-runner Christian Koss, who slid into home as the throw sailed wide of the plate.

Michael Busch hit his 25th home run for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson also went deep for Chicago.

Ryan Walker (5-4), the third of three relievers used by Giants manager Bob Melvin, retired one batter for the win.

Adames hit a two-run drive in the first then added a solo shot in the sixth, both off Cubs starter Shota Imanaga. It is Adames’ fourth multihomer game of the season, making him the first Giants player to do that since home run king Barry Bonds in 2004.

Imanaga allowed three runs and five hits in six innings.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell was ejected for arguing a strikeout.

San Francisco starter Logan Webb had seven strikeouts and allowed three runs in seven innings.

Key moment

Schmitt made a leaping catch on Busch’s liner in the eighth then threw to Adames at second base to double up Matt Shaw as he tried to get back to the bag.

Key stat

Adames’ four multihomer games this season are the most by a Giants infielder since Matt Williams had five in 1994.

Up next

Giants LHP Robbie Ray (10-6, 2.93 ERA) faces the Orioles on Friday. Cubs RHP Cade Horton (8-4, 2.88) pitches against the Rockies on Friday.

