Eric Hosmer has officially retired.

The World Series-winning first baseman tells Forbes' John Perrotto that he's transitioning into a media career.

Hosmer, 34, spent 13 years in the majors and won a World Series in 2015 with the Kansas City Royals.

The South Miami native is embarking on a podcast with former minor-league teammate Anthony Seratelli and ex-Atlanta Braves reliever Peter Moyland called Diggin' Deep.

"Now that the playing days are over, I feel like I have so many fun stories that I want to give back, especially these last couple of years of my career when I got to experience the big-time markets, being in Chicago, being in Boston," Hosmer said. "I think this podcast is something where I can really have enjoyment and dig deep into other people’s processes and how that helped them succeed.”

Originally taken with the third overall pick of the 2008 MLB Amateur Draft by the Royals, Hosmer made his big league debut in 2011 and finished third in American League Rookie of the Year voting that season.

After seven seasons in KC, Hosmer signed as a free agent with the San Diego Padres ahead of the 2018 season. He would later go on to play with the Boston Red Sox and finished his career last year with the Chicago Cubs.

An All-Star in 2016, Hosmer finishes his career with a .276 average, 198 home runs, 893 runs batted in and an OPS of .762 in 1,689 games.