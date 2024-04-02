A man who helped end the lengthy World Series drought for the Boston Red Sox is gone.

Former president Larry Lucchino has died at the age of 78. Lucchino served as president of the team from 2002 to 2015, winning three World Series titles, including the 2004 championship that ended the 86-year drought.

Before joining the Red Sox, Lucchino served in the same role for the Baltimore Orioles from 1988 to 1993 and president and CEO of the San Diego Padres from 1995 to 2001. While with the Orioles, Lucchino met intern Theo Epstein and eventually brought him to the Red Sox, making him general manager in 2002.

Born in Pittsburgh, Lucchino played basketball at Princeton and was a member of the Tigers squad who reached the Final Four in 1965.

In 2015 after stepping away from the Red Sox, Lucchino was named president emeritus of Fenway Sports Group, the conglomerate that owns the team.

He then joined the ownership group of the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox and was instrumental in their move to Worcester, Mass. in 2021.