Major League Baseball's international free agent signing period opened on Wednesday, and the most coveted player in the international pool, Roki Sasaki, has narrowed his list of choices down to three teams, per multiple reports.

The San Diego Padres, defending-champion Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays are the three finalists to enlist the services of Sasaki.

Sasaki's posting from the Chiba Lotte Marines in Japan ends on Jan. 23, which means he will have to make his choice by that deadline.

Because he is under the age of 25, Sasaki is only eligible to join an MLB team on a minor-league deal and be entitled to a signing bonus that is capped at each team's 2025 international bonus pool allotment.

After meetings with all three teams, and all eyes are on the player himself for the final decision.

"He compares to [Pittsburgh Pirates rookie of the year pitcher] Paul Skenes, in the quality of his prospect status," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal said of Sasaki in an appearance on Foul Territory. "He might not be great right away, but he will fit right into a six-man rotation, which makes the Dodgers a solid choice for him."

"If he goes to the Padres with Yu Darvish as his mentor that would [also] make sense," said Rosenthal.

Darvish and Sasaki were teammates on Japan's championship team at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, and the two have been connected for some time.

That could leave the Blue Jays as the odd team out, according to Rosenthal.

"I can't handicap it, I don't know where he's going, and I can see any of these teams [signing him], but I will say this: If he does go to the Blue Jays, given the state of their front office, which is a little unstable, the state of their roster, which is a little unstable, it would still qualify as a surprise.

"That's not to be anti-Blue Jays, it's just to state what is the reality of the situation."

The Blue Jays' front office has failed to land the top free agents in each of the last two off-seasons - Shohei Ohtani a year ago, and Juan Soto earlier this year.

Toronto is reportedly talking to free agent slugging first baseman Pete Alonso, which Rosenthal recognizes would be a major boost to help sell Sasaki on joining the team.

"Maybe the Blue Jays are trying to tip the scale, maybe the [potential] signing of Pete Alonso would tip the scale in certain ways."