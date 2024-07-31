ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Xavier Edwards drove in three runs, and Jake Burger and Jonah Bride homered to help Roddery Muñoz beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 Wednesday for the rookie's first win in nearly three months.

Edwards had a sacrifice fly and two-run single for the Marlins, who overcame a pair of one-run deficits to salvage a two-game split and send Taj Bradley (6-5) to his first loss since June 8.

Muñoz (2-5), a 24-year-old right-hander, had been 0-5 in 10 starts since beating Colorado on May 1 for his first major league win. He allowed two runs and four hits while striking out seven over five innings. He gave up a solo homer to Christopher Morel in the first and RBI triple to Jonny DeLuca in the second.

Bradley had won three straight starts and was 5-0 in eight outings since consecutive losses to Baltimore in early June. He had not allowed a run in 24 consecutive innings — the longest active streak in the majors — before Bride went deep in the second inning. Burger homered for the second straight game, a two-run shot that gave the Marlins a 4-2 lead in the third.

Edwards, who had a sacrifice fly in the third, broke open the game with a two-run single off reliever Edwin Uceta in the seventh.

Morel, obtained last weekend from the Cubs in a trade that sent All-Star Isaac Paredes to Chicago, also homered against the Marlins in his Tampa Bay debut on Tuesday night. His first-inning drive into the left field stands off Munoz was his 20th of the season.

Bradley, whose scoreless streak was the third longest in Rays history, allowed four runs and four hits over five innings.

Kyle Stowers, obtained Tuesday from Baltimore, went 0 for 4 with four strikeouts in his Marlins debut.

TRAINERS ROOM

Marlins: RHP Edward Cabrera was to undergo tests after experiencing discomfort in his left knee during Tuesday night's 9-3 loss. He was injured covering first base on an infield single and left the game with Miami leading 3-1.

Rays: LF Richie Palacios was removed after banging his right knee on the ground on a head-first slide into second base in the second inning. He was replaced by Dylan Carlson, who went 0 for 3 in his made his Tampa Bay debut, a day after he was acquired from St. Louis.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Continue a nine-day, 10-game trip Thursday, opening a four-game series at Atlanta, which starts RHP Charlie Morton (5-6).

Rays: RHP Shane Baz (0-1) opens a three-game series Friday at Houston.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb