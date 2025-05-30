HOUSTON (AP) — Yainer Diaz homered with two outs in the ninth inning and Framber Valdez pitched a three-hitter to lead the Houston Astros to a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

The score was tied 1-1 entering the ninth. Garrett Cleavinger (0-1) struck out Jose Altuve and Christian Walker before Diaz sent a 98 mph sinker into the seats in right field to set off a wild celebration.

Valdez (5-4) gave up a homer to Jose Caballero in the first inning and tied a season high with nine strikeouts in his ninth career complete game and second this season.

Houston trailed 1-0 when Jake Meyers doubled to center field with no outs in the eighth inning and scored on Zach Dezenzo's single on a grounder. Dezenzo moved to second on a throwing error by second baseman Curtis Mead on the play.

Caballero homered on Valdez’s second pitch to give the Rays an early lead. The homer was just his second this season and the first since April 9.

Rays starter Ryan Pepiot allowed two hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings in his second strong start after he threw seven scoreless innings in his last start.

Valdez retired 12 straight before Jonathan Aranda singled on a chopper to first base to start the fifth. Valdez got right back on track, striking out Danny Jansen before Mead grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Valdez sailed through the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, sitting down nine straight batters with three strikeouts.

Taylor Walls singled with one out in the ninth before Caballero walked. Walls was caught stealing third and Valdez retired Yandy Díaz on a groundout to complete his night.

Walker singled with two outs in the seventh to chase Pepiot. Kevin Kelly took over and was greeted with a single by Diaz. The Astros came away empty when Kelly struck out Cam Smith.

Key moment

The home run by Diaz allowed Houston to rally after losing the series opener 13-3.

Key stat

Valdez needed just 83 pitches to complete the game.

Up next

Rays RHP Zack Littell (4-5, 3.97 ERA) opposes Astros LHP Colton Gordon (0-0, 3.52) on Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb