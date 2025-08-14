NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt has a low-grade right knee sprain and the New York Yankees may place the veteran first baseman on the injured list ahead of his return to St. Louis this weekend.

The Yankees will evaluate Goldschmidt during their day off and will decide before Friday’s game against the Cardinals if he will be placed on the IL.

“He’s dealing with something so we’ll see if it’s an IL situation,” manager Aaron Boone said after Wednesday’s 4-1 loss to Minnesota. “He was pretty sore last night and this morning. Feels like he’s doing quite a bit better right now so we’ll see.”

Goldschmidt was injured chasing down a foul pop by Byron Buxton in the third inning of Tuesday’s 9-1 victory. Goldschmidt overran the ball along the dirt track near the Yankee dugout and slipped before making the catch on the grass while slightly falling down.

“When I kind of overran it and dove back, hit my knee on the ground I guess,” Goldschmidt said. “I felt that it was sore yesterday but obviously was able to play through it.”

Goldschmidt stayed in Tuesday’s game and hit a double in the seventh before being lifted with the Yankees holding an eight-run lead.

“As I was going to going back to my position, I was like ‘that kind of hurt,’ but stuff like that happens,” Goldschmidt said. “So just felt like I could continue to play, which I did and it was fine.”

Goldschmidt, who is hitting .404 off left-handed pitching this year, did not start Wednesday and did not pinch hit when Austin Wells batted and struck out against left-handed reliever Kody Funderburk in the seventh.

Signed to a one-year, $12.5 million contract in December following six seasons with the Cardinals, the former NL MVP is hitting .276 with 10 homers and 40 RBIs in 112 games this season. He also has a .996 fielding percentage and has been charged with three errors in 745 chances this year.

Ben Rice made his 26th start at first base Wednesday and Cody Bellinger has made two starts at first this season. Bellinger has started 273 games at first base during his nine-year career.

“He’s been a huge part of his team,” Bellinger said about Goldschmidt. “He’s a vacuum over there. I played first before and I’m really appreciative what he does on the defensive side.”

