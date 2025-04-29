Yankees 2B Chisholm Jr. leaves with right flank discomfort

BALTIMORE (AP) — New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. left Tuesday night's game against Baltimore in the top of the first inning with right flank discomfort.

Chisholm appeared to have hurt something while he was batting. After being checked on, he stayed at the plate and hit a double, advancing to third on an error by right fielder Ramón Laureano.

After that, he was replaced by pinch-runner Oswald Peraza.

The hit Tuesday improved Chisholm's average to .181. He does have seven homers on the year.

