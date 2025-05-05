NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole had an internal brace put in his right elbow as part of Tommy John surgery on March 11 and while not projecting a date for his mound return understands the usual rehabilitation takes about 14 months.

Cole, the 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner, spoke with reporters on Monday for the first time since the operation by Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

“I’m under the impression that it’s the same recovery time, 14 months or so,” he said. "I hope it comes back like maybe like a fresh new set of tires. I mean, that’s best hope, just a pit stop that took a little longer than you had hoped for.”

A 34-year-old right-hander with 153-80 record and 3.18 ERA over 317 starts and 1,954 innings in 12 major league seasons, Cole felt constrained when his arm initially was in a brace following the surgery.

“It stinks,” he said. "But now that I’m stronger and less worried about getting bumped and things like that, it’s nice to be able to be back and be able come around more and be in the dugout," he said.

Cole's 2024 season debut was delayed to June 19 because of nerve irritation and edema in his right elbow. He went 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 17 starts for New York and then was 1-0 with a 2.17 ERA in five postseason starts.

Cole went for tests after allowing a pair of home runs in his second spring training start this year, against Minnesota on March 6.

“I had trouble bending my elbow. I had trouble moving my arm the next day,” he said. “So I had a pretty good feeling we were in some deep mud.”

His need for surgery was clear when he met with ElAttrache.

“I sat down in front of the computer and I saw it,” Cole said.

