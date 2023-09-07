Yankees' playoff hopes continue to fade after blowout loss to Tigers

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Torkelson hit a pair of two-run homers as Detroit dealt New York's slim playoff hopes a setback.

Carlos Rodón (2-5) allowed Torkelson’s first homer two batters in and was tagged for seven runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings as the Yankees dropped back to .500 after winning five straight. Trying to avoid its first losing season since 1992, New York has just 22 games left and is seven games back of Toronto for the AL’s last wild card.

Torkelson put Detroit ahead 2-0 with a drive into the right field short porch and hit his second off Randy Vásquez in the fourth. Andy Ibáñez also hit a two-run homer for Detroit.

Eduardo Rodriguez (11-7) allowed three runs and four hits in six innings.

Gleyber Torres hit his 25th homer and rookie Everson Pereira hit a two-run double.