TORONTO (AP) — The New York Yankees put right-hander Fernando Cruz on the 15-day injured list Monday because of a strained left oblique and selected righty Geoff Hartlieb from Triple-A.

Catcher Austin Wells was out of the lineup for a second straight day Monday, with manager Aaron Boone explaining that Wells is sidelined because of a circulation issue in one of the fingers on his left hand.

Boone said the injury was likely due to the “wear and tear of catching,” but added that Wells underwent several tests to rule out the possibility of a blood clot. As a result, Boone said Wells will likely be out until Wednesday, adding that J.C. Escarra will start behind the plate until Wells returns.

“Everything we’ve gotten back has been good so far,” Boone said of Wells’ test results. “It’s not something that bothers him from a performance standpoint."

Wells is batting .214 with 11 home runs and 45 RBIs in 69 games. He hit a career-high 13 home runs last season.

Cruz’s IL stint is retroactive to June 28. A four-year veteran in his first season with the Yankees, he’s 2-3 with a 3.00 ERA and has two saves in three chances. Cruz has not allowed an earned run in 26 of his 32 appearances and has gone eight outings without giving up a hit.

Cruz’s 41.2 percent strikeout rate tops pitchers with at least 20 innings and his 14.73 strikeouts per nine innings is a career high, third among pitchers who have faced 120 or more batters behind Minnesota’s Griffin Jax (15.28) and the Athletics’ Mason Miller (14.87).

Cruz felt sore while warming up with a medicine ball before Sunday’s home win over the Athletics and underwent an MRI on Monday, Boone said.

“Hopefully it’s not too long and we’ll get him back just a little fresher for the rest of the way,” Boone said.

Cruz didn’t pitch between May 17 and June 4 because of right shoulder inflammation.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Hartlieb, the Yankees designated infielder CJ Alexander for assignment.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb