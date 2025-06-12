Yankees scratch across late run to edge Royals and complete season sweep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pablo Reyes stumbled, stopped and still scrambled home safely on a wild play in the eighth inning, taking advantage of a throwing error by reliever Lucas Erceg to give the New York Yankees a 1-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night.

New York completed a three-game sweep to finish 6-0 against the Royals this season after eliminating them 3-1 in their best-of-five playoff series last October.

Backed by some brilliant defense, Will Warren and four relievers combined on a five-hitter as the AL East-leading Yankees (42-25) moved a season-high 17 games over .500. They have the best road record in the majors at 21-13.

Mark Leiter Jr. (4-3) got one out for the win, and Devin Williams earned his ninth save with a perfect ninth. He threw a called third strike past Jac Caglianone to end it, freezing the touted rookie with a full-count fastball.

The game was interrupted by rain for 28 minutes in the top of the sixth.

With two on and two outs in the eighth, Paul Goldschmidt lined a single off the glove of leaping first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino. He tracked down the ball behind him and threw to Erceg (1-2) covering first, but Goldschmidt beat the play.

Reyes lost his balance coming around third, changed direction twice and then slid home safely when Erceg bounced his throw to the plate.

Both starters pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Seth Lugo allowed just two hits, while Warren permitted four.

Pasquantino extended his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games and his on-base streak to a career-best 27 games.

New York rested Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Austin Wells, who were a combined 7 for 23 with three homers and 10 RBIs in the first two games of the series.

Key moments

The Royals squandered two excellent chances to take their first lead of the series. In the second inning, they had runners on first and second with nobody out. In the fifth, they had a runner at third with one out.

Key stat

New York swept a season series from the Royals for the third time in their 57-year history. ... The Yankees have won 19 of the past 20 series between the teams.

Up next

Yankees LHP Ryan Yarbrough (3-1, 4.17 ERA) faces Boston LHP Garrett Crochet (6-4, 2.35) in the opener of a three-game series Friday night at Fenway Park.

Royals RHP Michael Wacha (3-5, 3.01 ERA) starts Friday at home against Athletics RHP Luis Severino (1-6, 4.77).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB