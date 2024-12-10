The Toronto Blue Jays signed right-handed relief pitcher Yimi Garcia to a two-year, $15 million contract on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Garcia, 34, started the 2024 season with the Blue Jays, going 3-0 with a 2.70 earned-run average in 30.0 innings pitched before he was traded to the Seattle Mariners at the trade deadline in exchange for prospects Jonatan Clase and Jacob Sharp.

The 6-foot-1 righty went on to appear in 10 games with the Mariners, putting up a 6.00 ERA in 9.0 innings of work.

Toronto originally signed Garcia to a two-year, $11 million deal in 2021 and has a 10-9 record with a 3.66 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 157.0 innings pitched over parts of three seasons.

Originally signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers out of the Dominican Republic, Garcia has a career 22-29 record with a 3.59 ERA and 431 saves in 414 career games split between the Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Houston Astros, Blue Jays, and Mariners.