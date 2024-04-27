MEXICO CITY (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit two home runs, Kyle Tucker added a solo shot and the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 12-4 on Saturday night in the MLB World Tour: Mexico City Series to snap a five-game losing streak.

Alvarez hit a two-run homer to center field and Tucker followed with a shot to left field and the Astros took a 4-2 lead in the third. Alvarez hit his seventh home run of the season in the top of the ninth inning.

Alvarez went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Yainer Diaz had three hits and scored three runs.

Ronel Blanco (3-0) allowed two hits and five runs in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked two.

The Rockies' Cal Quantrill (0-3) allowed six hits and six earned runs in five innings.

Houston arrived in Mexico City after scoring just six runs in a three-game sweep at the hands of the Chicago Cubs, but the team took advantage of the 7,349-foot (2,240-meter) elevation of the Alfredo Harp Helu stadium to break the offensive slump with 15 hits against the Rockies.

The Rockies took the lead on Ryan McMahon's two-run homer to center field in the bottom of the first.

The Astros pulled ahead for good 3-1 after Alvarez and Tucker hit homers in the third.

The series marks the Astros' second regular-season visit to Mexico. In May 2019, they swept the Angels in two games played in Monterrey. The Astros also played exhibition games in Mexico against the Padres in 2016 and Marlins in 2004.

The Rockies, who came south of the border after beating the Padres 10-9 at Coors Field, have yet to win consecutive games this season, the longest such stretch to begin a season in franchise history.

Colorado played their second regular-season game in Mexico. In 1999, they beat San Diego in their season opener, also at Monterrey.

URQUIDY MISSES THE CHANCE

José Urquidy played with the Astros in a exhibition game against the San Diego Padres in Mexico City in 2016, but a right arm injury left him out of the series against the Colorado Rockies.

“Back then (2016) I was a kid just dreaming of playing in the majors. It was a long process for me to become a starter in the MLB, but I made it,” said Urquidy, who despite not being able to play was joined by family and friends.

The right-hander, who was born in Mazatlan, invited some of his closest friends, some of whom lack a visa to enter the United States and have never seen a major league game.

“Even though I’m not playing, I’m happy for them to be able to watch a major league game live. We had a day off (Friday) and they get to know some of my teammates. I’m happy for them,” Urquidy said.

The 28-year-old Urquidy said that he threw a bullpen session in Mexico City and feels close to a return to the rotation.

UP NEXT

Astros LHP Framber Valdez (0-0, 2.19 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday night against Rockies LHP Austin Gomber (0-1, 4.32) in the second game in Mexico City.

___

