Here is a roundup of all the latest moves and rumours from around the league as teams focus on the offseason's other big names, following the signing of Shohei Ohtani and the trade of Juan Soto.

Giants open to Manaea reunion?

The San Francisco Giants have shown interest in bringing back left-hander Sean Manaea, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Manaea opted out of the final year ($12.5 million) of his deal to become a free agent.

He pitched in 37 games last season, posting a 4.44 ERA in 117.2 innings with 128 strikeouts.

Manaea has also spent six seasons with the Oakland Athletics (2016-2021) and one with the San Diego Padres (2022).

Yamamoto meets with Mets

Free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto had dinner Saturday at owner Steve Cohen's house with a contingent from the New York Mets, reports The New York Post's Joel Sherman

Cohen hosted Yamamoto along with his wife, team president David Stearns, new manager Carlos Mendoza and pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto had dinner on Saturday at Steve Cohen's house with a Mets contingent, The Post has learned — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 17, 2023

The New York Post's Jon Heyman notes this is a nice sign for the Mets' chances at signing the Japanese star, though there are at least six other teams still engaged.

He is the top free agent remaining according to TSN's Top 50 list after Shohei Ohtani's 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers came to light last week.

Yamamoto had a 1.42 ERA in 24 starts last season for the Orix Buffaloes, winning the NPB's pitching triple crown for the third consecutive year.