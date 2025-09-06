BALTIMORE (AP) — Jackson Holliday homered with two outs in the ninth inning Saturday night for the Baltimore Orioles, denying Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Los Angeles Dodgers a no-hitter.

There still hasn't been a no-hitter in the major leagues in 2025.

The 27-year-old right-hander from Japan came close, allowing only two baserunners — both on third-inning walks — and tying a career high with 10 strikeouts. His 112th and final pitch — also a career high since coming to the U.S. — was hit just over the fence in right field by Holliday.

Yamamoto was removed after that and received a standing ovation by fans of both teams.

Yamamoto walked his first two hitters in the third but escaped that jam via a strikeout and a double play. He has struck out nine through eight innings and received a nice ovation from the Los Angeles fans in attendance when he fanned rookie Dylan Beavers to end the eighth.

Yamamoto was coming off a 10-strikeout effort against Arizona on Sunday.

Camden Yards has hosted only one no-hitter since opening in 1992, and it was by another Japanese star. Hideo Nomo threw one on April 4, 2001, for the Boston Red Sox against the Orioles.

The Dodgers didn't have to make any spectacular plays behind Yamamoto to preserve his no-hit bid, although Alex Jackson hit a sharp line drive to left fielder Alex Call in the sixth.

Yamamoto joined the Dodgers last season after signing a $325 million, 12-year contract in December 2023. He had a no-hitter broken up in the seventh against Arizona in May.

He spent seven years with the Orix Buffaloes in the Nippon Professional Baseball League in Japan.

The Dodgers have not thrown a no-hitter since May 4, 2018, when Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani, Yimi Garcia and Adam Liberatore pitched a combined effort against the San Diego Padres in Mexico. The last solo no-hitter by the team was Clayton Kershaw's on June 18, 2014, against Colorado.

The last time the Orioles were no-hit was by Japanese right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma of the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 12, 2015.

