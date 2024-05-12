SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish gave up two hits in seven dominant innings to lead the San Diego Padres to a 4-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Fernando Tatis Jr., Jake Cronenworth and Xander Bogaerts hit solo home runs for the Padres, who have won five of the eight games against the Dodgers this season.

The Dodgers dropped two of the three games in the series after a seven-game winning streak.

Darvish (3-1) struck out seven and walked one in a sterling performance that lowered his ERA to 2.43.

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler (0-1), pitching in his second game this season, had an ineffective and abbreviated outing. He gave up two runs, five hits, two walks and hit a batter in 3 1/3 innings.

Buehler surrendered consecutive homers to Tatis and Cronenworth in the first inning for a 2-0 Padres lead. Bogaerts’ solo homer came in the fifth off reliever Gus Varland to give the Padres a 4-0 lead.

Cronenworth’s home run was initially ruled in play, as it appeared that the ball either hit the top of the wall or right behind it and then bounced back into the field. Cronenworth took a home run trot around the bases and was tagged out at third to his surprise. But after the Padres challenged the play, it was overturned and ruled a home run.

The attendance mark of 133,970 for the weekend set a three-game series attendance record in the 20-year history of Petco Park. The previous three-game series record of 133,856, set in April 2022, was also against the Dodgers.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: DH Shohei Ohtani was out of the starting lineup on Sunday as a precaution, according to manager Dave Roberts. Ohtani left Saturday night’s game with back tightness after his fourth at-bat. Will Smith moved to DH and reserve Austin Barnes played catcher. ... OF Jason Heyward (lower back tightness), who is on the 10-day IL, took live batting practice Friday and Saturday. He will go on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he is slated to play Monday and Tuesday.

Padres: IF Ha-Seong Kim left the game after being hit in the left hand/wrist by an inside 94-mph Buehler slider.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (4-1, 2.79) will start in the opener of a three-game series at the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.

Padres: RHP Randy Vásquez (0-1, 4.50) will take the hill for the Padres at home on Monday versus the Colorado Rockies.