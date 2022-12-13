Major League Soccer announced a new four-year broadcast agreement in Canada with TSN on Monday.

The agreement runs through 2026 - when the FIFA World Cup will be hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. TSN is also the broadcast home in Canada for the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

In addition, TSN will be the linear broadcast home for select matches in Leagues Cup - the monumental new chapter for North American soccer beginning in 2023. Leagues Cup will see MLS and LIGA MX pause their seasons each summer as 47 clubs compete in a World-Cup style tournament to crown a champion.

“We are proud to continue our partnerships with FOX Sports, Univision and TSN, and we are pleased to have MLS matches on RDS in Canada,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber in a statement. “These broadcast industry leaders continue to demonstrate their deep commitment to MLS and soccer. Our linear agreements, along with our partnership with Apple, are the culmination of a series of collaborative discussions to provide our fans with the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming MLS and our sport in the U.S. and Canada have ever seen – and by a significant margin.”

The agreements include extensive highlight rights to further increase year-round MLS coverage by TSN and also includes extensive marketing and promotional support.

TSN has broadcast MLS games since 2011. The broadcast details of the new agreement includes:

- Extensive schedule of regular season matches, eight MLS Cup playoff matches, and MLS Cup each season

- One match per week featuring a Canadian club

- Leagues Cup: 12 Group Stage and four Round of 32 matches each tournament on TSN

- Highlight rights, editorial coverage, and cross-marketing support

“We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with Major League Soccer to deliver an extensive lineup of regular season and playoff coverage across TSN and RDS, culminating with MLS Cup,” said Shawn Redmond, Vice-President, Bell Media Sports. “With this agreement, we will continue to serve Canadian soccer fans in both English and French with comprehensive live coverage on TSN and RDS, showcasing our fan-favourite Canadian teams every week throughout the season.”