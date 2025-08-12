Duplantis raises own pole vault world record at meet in Budapest
Mondo Duplantis - The Canadian Press
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Mondo Duplantis raised his pole vault world record to 6.29 meters at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial meet in Budapest on Tuesday.
The Olympic and world champion added a centimeter at his second attempt to the previous record mark which he set in June at a Diamond League meet in front of home fans in Stockholm.
It was the 13th pole vault world record for the 25-year-old Swede.
