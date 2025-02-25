For the first time since 2014, Canada’s best male curlers are headed to the West Coast to battle in the 2025 Montana’s Brier from Kelowna.

Brad Gushue will wear the Maple Leaf for the third straight year as he looks to capture a record seventh career Brier Tankard.

The dynastic rink, now featuring Brendan Bottcher for the first time, will face competition from the regular crew of contenders, including Brad Jacobs, Mike McEwen, Matt Dunstone, Kevin Koe, John Epping and Reid Carruthers, as well as some promising Brier rookies in Rylan Kleiter, Sam Mooibroek and Owen Purcell.

You can watch every draw throughout the week on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Like previous years, the field will be split into two pools of nine where an eight-game round robin will take place.

Pool A appears to be “The Pool of Death” this year with five of the skips being well-known veteran contenders at the Brier and on tour. Meanwhile, Pool B features some intriguing Brier first timers who will look to stir the pot in Kelowna.

The top three teams from each pool will advance to a six-team playoff as the first-place team from Pool A will take on the second-place team from Pool B, and vice versa. The winners will advance to the 1 vs. 2-page playoff while the losers meet the third-place finishers in the pools. Those games will serve as a qualifier for the 3 vs. 4-page playoff game.

From there a regular page playoff will take place with the winner crowned on March 9.

The winning rink will represent Canada at the 2025 World Men’s Curling Championship in Moose Jaw from March 29-April 6. Additionally, the winning team will also book a spot in the 2025 Canadian Curling Trials in November.

Let’s take a closer look at the teams set to compete in Kelowna.

Pool A

1 . Canada (Team Brad Gushue)

RE/MAX Centre in St. John’s

Team Brad Gushue

Skip: Brad Gushue

Vice-Skip: Mark Nichols

Second: Brendan Bottcher

Lead: Geoff Walker

Alternate: Adam Casey

Coach: Jeff Hoffart

Season Record: 37-22

Event Wins: None

CTRS Rank: 4

Team Story

For the first time in a long time, Brad Gushue and his rink from The Rock enter the Canadian men’s curling championship with some question marks.

After winning the past three Brier Tankards, including the past two with power sweeper EJ Harnden, Gushue made the surprising decision in October to cut Harnden and replace him with former skip Brendan Bottcher, who was let go by his squad at the end of last season.

Results have been mixed for the new-look Team Gushue over the past few months. Since Bottcher’s arrival, Team Gushue holds a 21-14 record, including 8-8 at Grand Slams. In their most recent event – January’s Grand Slam in Guelph – Team Gushue went 0-4, losing their last two games to Scotland’s Team Ross Whyte and Switzerland’s Team Yannick Schwaller by a combined score of 19-8.

It marked the first time Gushue went winless at a Grand Slam since 2006.

Team Gushue haven’t won an event this season with either Harnden or Bottcher in the lineup and have dropped to No. 4 in Canada after starting the season in the top spot.

Despite the question marks surrounding this squad, Gushue is still the three-time defending champ and the Tankard will run through him one way or another.

Gushue, Mark Nichols and lead Geoff Walker have won six Briers, all since 2017 in St. John’s. A seventh title would pass Randy Ferbey for the most of all-time.

Team Gushue will need to focus on getting out of Pool A first as it could very well be the toughest pool since the Brier implemented this format a few years back.

Gushue, alongside, Team Matt Dunstone, Team John Epping, Team Kevin Koe and Team Reid Carruthers will likely be the rinks competing for three playoff spots.

4. Manitoba (Team Matt Dunstone)

Fort Rouge Curling Club in Winnipeg

Team Matt Dunstone - Manitoba

Skip: Matt Dunstone

Vice-skip: Colton Lott

Second: EJ Harnden

Lead: Ryan Harnden

Alternate: Adam Kingsbury

Coach: Caleb Flaxey

Season Record: 46-17

Event Wins: Henderson Metal Fall Classic, Red Deer Curling Classic, Astec Safety Challenge

CTRS Rank: 1

Team Story

A mid-season lineup change has catapulted Team Matt Dunstone into the No. 1 spot on the CTRS entering the national championship.

After EJ Harnden was cut by Team Gushue, Dunstone brought the powerful second on board as a spare for a mid-November bonspiel in Red Deer, reuniting him with brother, Ryan. Team Dunstone won the event with a 7-1 record.

A month later, Harnden was an official member of Team Dunstone after they made the decision to cut third BJ Neufeld following a tough 1-4 showing at the National in St. John’s.

Team Dunstone is 22-3 with the Harnden brothers in the lineup, winning two of their four events they’ve played together.

The 29-year-old Dunstone, who lives down the road in Kamloops, has been a perennial contender over six previous appearances at the Brier, including losing the 2023 final to Gushue in London.

He might have his best chance of capturing his first Tankard this season with the new lineup and strong recent play.

Harnden will have an opportunity to take one his former teammates on Team Gushue in the round-robin finale on Thursday, March 6, a game that could have major playoff implications for both sides.

5. Northern Ontario (Team John Epping)

North Credit Union Community Centre in Sudbury

Team John Epping

Skip: John Epping

Vice-Skip: Jacob Horgan

Second: Tanner Horgan

Lead: Ian McMillan

Coach: Mike Harris

Season Record: 65-19

Event Wins: KW Fall Classic, Stu Sells Toronto Tankard, Stu Sells Living Waters Collingwood Classic, Duluth Cashspiel, Ed Werenich Golden Wrench Classic, Northern Ontario Men’s Championship

CTRS Rank: 5

Team Story

How nice will it be to have John Epping back at the Canadian men’s curling championship?

The 41-year-old will compete in his first Brier since 2021 after putting together the best Tour season of his career with his new rink from Northern Ontario.

The Sudbury foursome, featuring the brother duo to Jacob and Tanner Horgan, have won 65 of their 84 games, picking up six bonspiel victories along the way.

Team Epping have qualified for the playoffs in eight of their 11 events.

The bonspiel wins may have been on the smaller variety against less competitive fields, but Epping and company were still just a win away from making the playoffs at their lone Grand Slam in January, falling to Team Korey Dropkin in a tiebreaker.

Elsewhere, Epping defeated Gushue in their lone matchup this season but lost all four clashes against Dunstone. Epping will take on both in pool play at the Brier.

Count on Epping and company being in the playoff mix in Kelowna.

8. Alberta (Team Kevin Koe)

The Glencoe Club in Calgary

Team Kevin Koe

Skip: Kevin Koe

Vice-Skip: Aaron Sluchinski

Second: Tyler Tardi

Lead: Karrick Martin

Alternate: Mike Libbus

Coach: John Dunn

Season Record: 38-26

Event Wins: RBC Dominion Securities Western Showdown, Alberta Men’s Championship

CTRS Rank: 9

Team Story

Kevin Koe makes his 13th – and seventh straight – appearance at the Brier and will look to get the bad taste out of his mouth from last year’s performance.

The 50-year-old four-time Brier champion crashed out with a 2-6 record last year in Regina, resulting in a rare playoff miss.

"This is about rock bottom," Koe told The Canadian Press. "I'm not going to lie. I've been to a lot of Briers. This is a new feeling. It sucks."

Koe was the first to make alterations to his lineup this season, replacing second Jacques Gauthier with Alberta skip Aaron Sluchinski.

Sluchinski will throw third stones in Kelowna while Tyler Tardi will play second.

With Sluchinski joining the team following September’s PointsBet Invitational, Team Koe have qualified for the playoffs just three times across nine events.

They did put together a strong performance at December’s Western Showdown in Swift Current, edging Team Brad Jacobs in the final, and captured the Alberta Men’s Championship with a 5-0 record.

Still, Team Koe will likely need to step up their game at the Brier to compete for a playoff spot in a very tough Pool A.

9. Manitoba (Team Reid Carruthers)

Granite Curling Club in Manitoba

Team Reid Carruthers - Manitoba

Skip: Reid Carruthers

Vice-Skip: BJ Neufeld

Second: Catlin Schneider

Lead: Connor Njegovan

Alternate: Kyle Doering

Coach: Rob Meakin

Season Record: 33-28

Event Wins: Manitoba Men’s Championship

CTRS Rank: 10

Team Story

After making the playoffs at last year’s Montana’s Brier, Reid Carruthers received a tough blow at the end of the season when Brad Jacobs departed the squad to link up with the team formerly skipped by Brendan Bottcher.

Carruthers added Catlin Schneider, who skipped Team B.C. at last year’s Brier, to replace Jacobs.

Over their first 10 events, Team Carruthers, made only four playoff appearances and posted a 2-9 record across three Grand Slam events. They also dropped their Sweep 16 matchup at the PointsBet Invitational, which they entered as the two-time defending champion.

In November, long-time second Derek Samagalski made the decision to step away from the team and was replaced by Kyle Doering.

With the calendar flipped to 2025 and Manitoba playdowns quickly approaching, Team Carruthers received a late Christmas gift when talented third BJ Neufeld became available after being cut by Team Dunstone.

The recharged foursome went 7-1 during provincial playdowns and defeated Team Braden Calvert, 9-7, to punch their ticket to the Kelowna Brier.

Carruthers, 40, will make this 13th appearance at the Brier this year and his rink could be a dark horse to make a run if they can catch lightning in a bottle following the late addition of Neufeld.

Neufeld takes on his former squad in Team Dunstone on March 5.

12. British Columbia (Team Cameron de Jong)

Victoria Curling Club

BC - Team Cameron de Jong

Skip: Cameron De Jong

Vice-Skip: Alex Horvath

Second: Corey Chester

Lead: Brayden Carpenter

Alternate: Paul Cseke

Coach: Bryan Miki

Season Record: 29-13

Event Wins: British Columbia Men’s Championship

CTRS Rank: 26

Team Story

Cameron de Jong will skip the hometown team at this year’s Brier after winning the B.C. Men’s Championship with a 10-8 victory over Team Glenn Venance in last month’s provincial final.

De Jong is a Brier rookie while third Alex Horvath is headed to his third straight national championship with a third different skip.

“I thought it would come a little earlier. Now that it’s finally here, I’m so excited to put on the B.C. colours and represent the province in the Brier. It’s the reason we play, to put on that B.C. jacket, and play in the Brier,” de Jong told Cleve Dheensaw of the Times Colonist in Victoria. “It means everything. I have a lot of thankfulness to all my former teammates and coaches who helped me get here. And to my current team, which is an amazing group.”

Aside from their provincial win, Team de Jong have made two other finals this season, losing both times.

Greg McAulay and his New Westminster rink was the last BC team to capture the Tankard in 2000.

They’ll have the B.C. support behind them inside Prospera Place, but will need to execute some upsets in order to reach the top three in Pool A.

13. New Brunswick (Team James Grattan)

Gage Golf & Curling Club in Oromocto

New Brunswick - Team James Grattan

Skip: James Grattan

Vice-Skip: Joel Krats

Second: Paul Dobson

Lead: Andy McCann

Alternate: Drew Grattan

Coach: Dean Grattan

Season Record: 24-11

Event Wins: Steele Cup Cash, New Brunswick Men’s Championship

CTRS Rank: 53

Team Story

James Grattan will represent the Maritime province of New Brunswick for the 17th time in his career.

The 50-year-old has two bronze medals from the Brier, occurring during his rookie appearance in 1997 and five years later in 2002, both in Calgary.

Aside from winning provincials, Team Grattan has made two other finals in 2024-25, winning once.

Grattan is bringing back the same lineup that went 1-7 in Regina last year and will be in tough once again against a very stacked pool.

16. Newfoundland and Labrador (Team Ty Dilello)

RE/MAX Centre in St. John’s

Team Ty Dilello

Skip: Ty Dilello

Vice-Skip: Ryan McNeil Lamswood

Second: Daniel Bruce

Lead: Aaron Feltham

Alternate: Nathan King

Coach: Mike Mahon

Season Record: 13-2

Event Wins: Newfoundland and Labrador Men’s Championship

CTRS Rank: 93

Team Story

Ty Dilello will be one of five rookie skips at this year’s Brier.

The 31-year-old led his St. John’s rink to a 10-1 record at provincials.

Time will tell if Dilello and company can give the likes of Brad Gushue, Matt Dunstone and other top names a run for their money in Kelowna.

17. Nunavut (Team Shane Latimer)

Iqaluit Curling Club

Nunavut - Shane Latimer

Skip: Shane Latimer

Vice-Skip: Sheldon Wettig

Second: Justin McDonell

Lead: Peter Van Strien

Coach: Katie Brooks

Team Story

Shane Latimer will skip Nunavut for the second straight season at the Montana’s Brier.

Nunavut went 1-7 in Reina with their lone win coming against Nova Scotia.

Pool B

2. Alberta (Team Brad Jacobs)

The Glencoe Club in Calgary

Alberta - Team Brad Jacobs

Skip: Brad Jacobs

Vice-Skip: Marc Kennedy

Second: Brett Gallant

Lead: Ben Hebert

Alternate: Mike Caione

Coach: Paul Webster

Season Record: 41-17

Event Wins: Nufloors Penticton Classic

CTRS Rank: 2

Team Story

Ranked second in Canada, Team Brad Jacobs are major contenders at this year’s Brier.

Jacobs, 39, is in his first season with this squad, taking over for Brendan Bottcher at the end of 2024-25 season after they came up short in the Brier playoffs for the second straight year.

Team Jacobs have had plenty of deep runs this season, but were victorious in only one of their four final appearances, dropping a pair of Grand Slam championship games along the way.

Jacobs is looking to win his second career Brier Tankard, adding to his initial win as a member of Northern Ontario back in 2013.

It was a drastic move to cut Bottcher with next season’s Canada Curling Trials and Olympics quickly approaching so there could be some added pressure to prove it was the correct decision at this year’s championship.

The Kelowna Brier will be Team Jacobs’ first appearance together on the national stage and are likely expecting nothing less than a first-place finish. However, Jacobs has plenty of experience with third Marc Kennedy as the pair were teammates from 2019 to 2022.

Pool B seems to be the weaker of the two pools, so Team Jacobs should be a safe beat to advance to the playoffs.

3. Saskatchewan (Team Mike McEwen)

Nutana Curling Club in Saskatoon

Saskatchewan - Team Mike McEwen

Skip: Mike McEwen

Third: Colton Flasch

Second/Vice-Skip: Kevin Marsh

Lead: Daniel Marsh

Alternate: Brent Laing

Coach: Pat Simmons

Season Record: 46-21

Event Wins: Saville Shootout, ATB Okotoks Classic, PointsBet Invitational

CTRS Rank: 3

Team Story

Mike McEwen and his Saskatoon-based rink are returning to this year’s Montana’s Brier hoping for just one more win.

Competing in Saskatchewan green for the first time, McEwen led his side to a memorable run at last year’s Brier in Regina, reaching the final where they fell to the dynastic rink led by Brad Gushue.

Team McEwen got off to a hot start in 2024-25, winning three of their first four events, highlighted by beating Team Gushue in the PointsBet Invitational final.

The win moved them to No. 1 in Canada by October.

Despite not winning an event since their early season hot streak, Team McEwen is still playing well, with eight playoff qualifications across 12 events. They own a 4-0 record against Team Gushue and are 1-1 against Team Jacobs this season.

With so many top contending teams in men’s Canadian curling making significant changes since the spring, Team McEwen have stood pat.

Aside from Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick, McEwen and company are the only team returning to this year’s Brier with the exact same lineup from a season ago.

Could that make the difference for McEwen as he hunts for his first Tankard?

6. Saskatchewan (Team Rylan Kleiter)

Nutana Curling Club in Saskatoon

Saskatchewan - Team Rylan Kleiter

Skip: Rylan Kleiter

Third: Joshua Mattern

Second/Vice-Skip: Matthew Hall

Lead: Trevor Johnson

Alternate: John Mattern

Coach: Dean Kleiter

Season Record: 33-22

Event Wins: Tour Challenge Tier 2 (GS), Saskatchewan Men’s Championship

CTRS Rank: 6

Team Story

Rylan Kleiter will skip the second Saskatchewan-based team at this year’s Brier.

The province is still looking to snap their Tankard drought that dates back to Rick Folk’s memorable win in 1980.

Kleiter’s rink from the Nutana Curling Club is having a strong season, highlighted by a pair of wins, including a perfect 6-0 run at the Tour Challenge Tier 2 in October. They defeated Team Steve Laycock in the provincial final after falling to Team McEwen last year.

Despite a 1-7 record at two top tier Grand Slams, Team Kleiter are ranked sixth in Canada coming into the Brier.

Team Kleiter could be a nice dark horse pick this year, especially since they’ll be in a pool with fewer notable names.

7. Ontario (Team Sam Mooibroek)

Whitby Curling Club

Ontario - Sam Mooibroek

Skip: Sam Mooibroek

Vice-Skip: Ryan Wiebe

Second: Scott Mitchell

Lead: Nathan Steele

Alternate: Gavin Lydiate

Coach: Jake Higgs

Season Record: 42-22

Event Wins: Stu Sells Brantford NISSAN Classic, Ontario Men’s Championship

CTRS Rank: 8

Team Story

Sam Mooibroek will be another rookie skip at this year’s Brier after defeating defending Ontario champion Scott Howard twice in the provincial playoffs, including in the championship game.

Team Mooibroek is 20 games over .500 this season, making the playoffs in half of their 12 events.

The 25-year-old Mooibroek won a U Sports championship in 2023 with the Wilfred Laurier Golden Hawks and has competed in the last two PointsBet Invitational tournaments, losing in the Sweep 16 each time, including this year to Team Kleiter.

Mooibroek is 0-3 against Kleiter in 2024-25.

If Team Jacobs and Team McEwen are favourites to make the playoffs out of Pool B, Team Mooibroek could be in contention for the third spot alongside Team Kleiter, Team Felix Asselin, Team Owen Purcell and Team Tyler Smith.

Pool B may not have as much Brier experience as Pool A, but it should be just as compelling with youngsters hungry to make a name for themselves. Mooibroek is near the top of that list.

10. Quebec (Team Felix Asselin)

Glenmore Curling Club

Quebec - Team Felix Asselin

Skip : Felix Asselin

Vice-Skip: Jean-Michel Ménard

Second: Martin Crête

Lead: Jean-François Trépanier

Coach: Pierre Charrette

Season Record: 26-15

Event Wins: Classic Baie d'Urfe, Quebec Men’s Championship

CTRS Rank: 20

Team Story

After missing out last year, Felix Asselin returns to the Canadian men’s curling championship for a fifth time, this time bringing along a very familiar face.

Jean-Michel Ménard will make his first Brier appearance since 2017 after joining Team Asselin for the 2024-25 season.

The 49-year-old Quebec curling legend won the 2006 Brier in Regina followed by the silver medal at the World Men’s Curling Championship.

Alongside the second with the booming voice in Martin Crête and lead Jean-François Trépanier, Quebec’s may have their best Brier team in years. They haven’t made the playoffs since 2014 – the last time the event was held in British Columbia – as Ménard led the province to a 7-4 round-robin record before losing to Team Kevin Koe in the semifinal.

Over eight events this season, Asselin has led his side to the playoffs five times in addition to an Elite 8 appearance at the PointsBet Invitational where they fell to Team McEwen. They’ve won 11 of their past 12 games entering the Brier.

At his last Brier appearance in 2023, Asselin posted a 5-3 record and was a game away from making the playoffs.

With Menard’s addition, Quebec should be playoff contenders in Kelowna.

11. Nova Scotia (Team Owen Purcell)

Halifax Curling Club

Nova Scotia - Team Owen Purcell

Skip: Owen Purcell

Vice-Skip: Luke Saunders

Second: Scott Saccary

Lead: Ryan Abraham

Alternate: Calan MacIsaac

Coach: Colleen Jones

Season Record: 27-24

Event Wins: Nova Scotia Men’s Championship

CTRS Rank: 21

Team Story

Owen Purcell will finally make his Brier debut after a couple years of heartbreak in Nova Scotia.

Team Purcell dropped the past two provincial finals to Team Matthew Manuel. This season Purcell added third Luke Saunders, the son of curling legend Colleen Jones and a member of Team Manuel during their recent Brier appearances, to the squad and it’s proven to be a difference maker.

Despite the provincial win, Team Purcell is just three games over .500 in 2024-25, missing the playoffs in five of 10 events this season.

They also own a combined 0-3 record against Team Asselin, Team Kleiter and Team Mooibroek this season, all squads they’ll probably need to beat if they want to make the playoffs in Kelowna.

14. Prince Edward Island (Team Tyler Smith)

Crapaud Community Curling Club

Prince Edward Island - Team Tyler Smith

Skip: Tyler Smith

Vice-Skip: Adam Cocks

Second: Christopher Gallant

Lead: Edward White

Coach: Paul Flemming

Season Record: 17-10

Event Wins: Prince Edward Island Men’s Championship

CTRS Rank: 55

Team Story

Tyler Smith and the Islanders made a memorable run at last year’s Montana’s Brier, finishing with a 5-3 record and just missing out on the province’s first playoff appearance since 1996.

In their last round-robin game, Smith had a shot in the extra end to beat the Northwest Territories and send PEI into the playoffs, but he couldn’t deliver as Jamie Koe earned the last spot.

This will be the 26-year-old’s fifth straight Brier appearance. Smith earned just four wins in his first three showings before last year’s surprising run.

Which version of PEI will we see this year?

15. Yukon (Team Thomas Scoffin)

Whitehorse Curling Club

Yukon - Team Thomas Scoffin

Skip: Thomas Scoffin

Vice-Skip: Kerr Drummond

Second: Trygg Jensen

Lead: Joe Wallingham

Coach: Darren Moulding

Season Record: 6-3

Event Wins: Yukon Men’s Championship

CTRS Rank: 83

Team Story

Whitehorse’s Thomas Scoffin is set to represent Yukon at the Montana’s Brier for the sixth time in his career.

Scoffin is bringing along third Kerr Drummond to Kelowna after he played with Team Aaron Sluchinski at last year’s Regina Brier.

Yukon went 2-6 last year, the second straight Brier Scoffin led the Territory to that record.

18. Northwest Territories (Team Aaron Bartling)

Hay River Curling Club

Northwest Territories - Team Aaron Bartling

Skip: Aaron Bartling

Vice-Skip: D’arcy Delorey

Second: Norman Bassett

Lead: Eric Preston

Alternate: Adam Naugler

Season Record: 3-3

Event Wins: Northwest Territories Men’s Championship

CTRS Rank: Not ranked

Team Story

For just the third time since 2006, a curler not named Jamie Koe will lead Northwest Territories at the Brier.

Aaron Bartling defeated Koe in the final of Northwest Territories Men’s Championship to earn his first ticket to nationals.

Led by Koe, Northwest Territories made the playoffs for the first time since 2012 at last year’s event.

It will be a tall order for Bartling and company to duplicate that feat in Kelowna.