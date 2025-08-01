Montreal Alliance forward Kevin Osawe’s thunderous dunk brought down Verdun Auditorium.

Not only did the jam help Montreal secure its convincing 103-83 victory over the Brampton Honey Badgers, it also secured the final playoff berth in the East for the Alliance and eliminated Brampton from playoff contention.

Montreal had built a seven-point lead at halftime, but came out of the locker room swinging. They dominated the third quarter, 34-15, and never looked back.

“We knew it was an important game,” said Osawe after the game. “Everybody was locked in from top to bottom.”

Everything clicked for Montreal in the third quarter.

“The biggest thing for me was that they looked like they were having fun tonight, and doing it together,” said Montreal head coach Jermaine Small.