OTTAWA — The Montreal Alliance will host Championship Weekend this year.

And on Tuesday night they looked more like a team that could do some damage during the Canadian Elite Basketball League's August showcase.

Stumbling out of the gates with four losses in their first five regular-season games, the Alliance finally found their groove with a convincing104-89 win over the struggling Ottawa BlackJacks (1-4) at TD Place.

Chris Smith led the Alliance with 21 points and five rebounds. Jordan Bowden scored 20 points and Ahmed Hill added 17. The Alliance outscored the BlackJacks 38-14 in the second quarter to build a 54-34 halftime lead and led 86-55 heading into the final quarter.

Tyrrel Tate scored 33 points for the BlackJacks, who beat the Alliance 87-86 last Thursday in Montreal. Isaih Moore had 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Brandon Sampson chipped in with 10 points for the hosts, who led 20-18 after the first quarter.

The game highlighted an all-female officiating crew. MP Malo, Fei Xiang and Christine Vuong became the first Canadian all-female crew to work a men's professional basketball game.

THROW-INS: The Brampton Honey Badgers (2-5) visit Saskatoon on Wednesday to play the Saskatchewan Rattlers (4-2). … There are three games Thursday as the Niagara River Lions (3-2) visit the Alliance, the Scarborough Shooting Stars (3-2) host the BlackJacks, and the Vancouver Bandits (5-1) host the Winnipeg Sea Bears (3-3) at Langley Events Centre. … Toronto guard Anthony Lawson, a former CEBL star with the Guelph Knighthawks in 2022, is playing for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. The Boston Celtics lead the best-of-seven series 2-0, with Game 3 on Wednesday in Texas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2024.