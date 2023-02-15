'He's going to come in here with a chip on his shoulder': Maciocia says Fajardo, Als will 'get after people'

The Montreal Alouettes have acquired Canadian offensive lineman Jesse Gibbon from the Edmonton Elks in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft.

“There is a saying in the CFL that you never have enough talented national offensive linemen, so we are extremely happy to be able to acquire Jesse, who will be joining the excellent group we already have in place,” said Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia.

WE HAVE A TRADE TO ANNOUNCE:



We have acquired 🇨🇦 OL Jesse Gibbon from the @GoElks for a second-round draft pick in 2024.



Welcome, Jesse!



— Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) February 15, 2023

Gibbon, 26, has played 49 games over three CFL season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Edmonton Elks. He made two Grey Cup appearances with his hometown Ticats in 2019 and 2021. He split 2022 between the teams after being traded to the Elks in Sept.