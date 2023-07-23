The Montreal Alouettes and free agent defensive lineman Shawn Lemon have agreed to terms, according to TSN football insider Farhan Lalji.

#AlsMtl have also agreed to terms with @SLemonator. Last years 2nd leading sack artist and west DPOY nominee back in the @CFL 🍋 @CFLonTSN https://t.co/RSO5vDxm1Q — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) July 23, 2023

The 34-year-old Lemon spent the 2022 season with the Calgary Stampeders, tying his career high 14 sacks in 17 games.

The Charleston, S.C., native earned both a CFL All-Star selection and the West Division nod for Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

A Grey Cup champion with the Stampeders (2014) and Toronto Argonauts (2017), Lemon has appeared in 135 regular-season contests.

In a corresponding move, the Alouettes released defensive end Nick Usher.