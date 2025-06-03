Montreal Alouettes betting profile

Entering the 2025 CFL Season, the Montreal Alouettes are +460 to win the Grey Cup.

The number comes with an implied probability of 17.86 per cent.

Montreal’s +460 odds give them the second-best odds in the league to win the Grey Cup, tied with Winnipeg and trailing only the Toronto Argos (+340).

After winning the East Division in 2024, the Alouettes are +240 to repeat in 2025.

Montreal has a win total of 10.5 on FanDuel, with the over set at -113.

The Davis Alexander Era

It appears to be Davis Alexander time in Montreal as the 26-year-old has been named the team’s starting quarterback and is +1000 to win Most Outstanding Player.

In 2024 Alexander completed 105 passes on 151 attempts for 1347 yards, six touchdowns and just two interceptions.

In his first three seasons with the team, Alexander has made just four starts, all coming in 2024, and prior to last year he had attempted only 21 passes in his first two seasons.

At +1000, Alexander has the fourth-shortest odds in the league to win MOP, something an Alouettes player has not done since Anthony Calvillo in 2009.

Montreal Alouettes​ betting markets