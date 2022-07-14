The Montreal Alouettes have acquired the rights to Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from the Calgary Stampeders in exchange for two conditional picks, the teams announced on Thursday.

We have just acquired the rights to offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif! If he plays in the CFL, he'll be doing so in his own backyard!

If Duvernay-Tardif signs with the Alouettes, or any other CFL team, Montreal will send its second round pick to Calgary. The Stampeders would also have the option to swap picks with the Alouettes in the subsequent draft. If Montreal does not own their first-round pick, the rights are retained for the following season.

“We are happy to have proceeded with this transaction. Laurent is a football icon in Montreal and Quebec. We can only be winners in this transaction, because even if Laurent never wears an Alouettes’ uniform, he will be able to openly support his hometown team without feeling any remorse,” Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a release.

“We wish him the best success with his football career moving forward, and are satisfied knowing that if he does play in Canada, he will do so in a city and a stadium that he knows very well. He would also finally be able to wear the letters M.D. on the back of his jersey like he has been wanting to do.”

Duvernay-Tardif announced in June that he would be putting his NFL career on hold after being accepted into a residency program at a Montreal-area hospital.

The 31-year-old has appeared in 68 career regular season NFL games for the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets.

He has also played in six playoff games, including capturing Super Bowl LIV as a member of the Chiefs.

The Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QUE resident opted out of the 2020 NFL season to be a full-time doctor at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duvernay-Tardif split the 2020 Lou Marsh trophy with Alphonso Davies and was also named Sportsman of the Year by Sports Illustrated.