The Montreal Alouettes have made a change at head coach.

Khari Jones has been relieved of his duties with general manager Danny Maciocia taking over his duties until the end of the season. Defensive coordinator Barron Miles was also let go with Noel Thorpe coming aboard as DC.

The Als have gotten off to a 1-3 record to start 2022 and are 2-7 in their last nine games.

“This kind of decision is always difficult to make, but we felt that we needed to make it early in the season while there is still time”, Maciocia said in a statement. We want to thank Khari Jones and Barron Miles for their work, and wish them the best in the future”.

After coming aboard as offensive coordinator in 2018, Jones became head coach of the team just prior to the beginning of the 2019 season upon the firing of Mike Sherman. Over three seasons in the job, Jones amassed a mark of 18-18 with an 0-2 playoff record.

Montreal-born Maciocia becomes a CFL head coach for the second time in his career. After six years on the Als' staff in a variety of roles, Maciocia joined Edmonton as its OC in 2002 and became head coach in 2005.

In four seasons as Edmonton head coach, Maciocia posted a 33-38-1 mark (.465), leading the team to a Grey Cup victory in his first season, defeating the Als in Vancouver. After having also been named Edmonton's general manager in 2007, Maciocia left the bench to focus on the front office following the 2008 season. He was fired by the team early into the 2010 season.

Prior to returning to the CFL with the Als in 2021, Maciocia went on to spend nine years as head coach of the Montreal Carabins, winning the Vanier Cup in 2014.

On a bye, the Als return to action next Thursday night when they host the Elks.