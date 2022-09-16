The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive lineman Jamal Davis to a new two-year deal.

Davis, 27, returns to Montreal after taking part in Los Angeles Chargers training camp. In three pre-season games in the NFL, he had four solo tackles and five assisted tackles.

In nine games with the Alouettes last season, Davis had 17 defensive tackles and four sacks as well as one touchdown.

“We are thrilled to be able to count on Jamal once more on our defensive line. His return will definitely give an energy boost to our defensive squad, as well as the entire team for this last stretch of the season which we are about to begin,” said Alouettes general manager and interim head coach Danny Maciocia.