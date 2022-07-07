What does the Als' coaching change mean long-term and for quarterback situation?

A day after firing head coach Khari Jones and defensive coordinator Barron Miles, Montreal Alouettes general manager and now interim head coach Danny Maciocia discussed the early season dismissals.

#AlsMTL GM/HC Danny Maciocia says a lack of on-field discipline for the last two seasons was a principal reason for Khari Jones’ dismissal. Second factor was the offence’s struggles in the red zone.



Starting QB for next week will be announced on Sunday. #CFL @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) July 7, 2022

#AlsMTL GM/HC Danny Maciocia says DC Barron Miles’ dismissal stemmed from the team’s defensive identity changing, over which some players raised concerns. Maciocia said Tre Watson’s incidents with a teammate & coach in SK “summarized some of what we’ve been experiencing.” #CFL — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) July 7, 2022

Maciocia said a lack of on-field discipline with Jones leading the way over the past two seasons was the main reason for the firing.

Maciocia notes the tipping point came last week against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Defensive lineman Michael Wakefield was ejected for a pair of misconduct penalties, while Tre Watson had incidents with a teammate and coach. Maciocia also mentioned the Als' struggles in the offensive red zone as a reason for Jones' dismissal.

“We would lock up and get nervous,” he said.

The Als have gotten off to a 1-3 record to start 2022 and are 2-7 in their last nine games.

“This kind of decision is always difficult to make, but we felt that we needed to make it early in the season while there is still time,” Maciocia said in a statement. "We want to thank Khari Jones and Barron Miles for their work, and wish them the best in the future”.

After coming aboard as offensive coordinator in 2018, Jones became head coach of the team just prior to the beginning of the 2019 season upon the firing of Mike Sherman. Over three seasons in the job, Jones amassed a mark of 18-18 with an 0-2 playoff record.

Maciocia said Miles’ dismissal stemmed from the team’s defensive identity changing, raising concern from some players. Noel Thorpe is the team's new defensive coordinator.

The Montreal-born Maciocia becomes a CFL head coach for the second time in his career. After six years on the Als' staff in a variety of roles, Maciocia joined Edmonton as its offensive coordinator in 2002 and became head coach in 2005.

Prior to returning to the CFL with the Als in 2021, Maciocia went on to spend nine years as head coach of the Montreal Carabins, winning the Vanier Cup in 2014.

Maciocia made is clear that he would not be the head coach of the team next season and the plan is to hire a permanent head coach in the offseason.

.@MTLAlouettes GM Danny Maciocia says he will NOT be the head coach in 2023. Plans to hire a new head coach during the coming off-season. Also leaning towards staring Trevor Harris versus @GoElks next week but not fully decided. #CFL #als — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) July 7, 2022

On a bye, the Als return to action next Thursday night when they host the Elks. Maciocia plans to name a starting quarterback on Sunday, but says he is currently leaning towards Trevor Harris for the role.