The Montreal Alouettes have named Jason Maas the 27th head coach in franchise history, it was announced on Saturday.

“I’m very excited to join the Alouettes’ big family. The team showed great things last season and I look forward to continuing and complementing the work Danny has done so we can be even more successful,” said Maas. “I’m looking forward to getting to work and working hand in hand with the players and coaches to make us all better”.

Maas replaces interim head coach Danny Maciocia, who is also the team's GM, who posted an 8-6 record and led the team to the East Division Final after replacing the fired Khari Jones early in the season.

“I am extremely pleased to be able to hire a coach of Jason’s caliber. He has valuable CFL head coaching experience and is a true leader of men,” said Maciocia. “Having been around him during my career and maintaining close contact over the years, I am convinced that Jason is the right person to help us continue our climb”.

Maas has been the offensive coordinator for the Saskatchewan Roughriders since 2019. He was head coach of the Edmonton Elks from 2016-19, posting a 39-33 record.

