MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed veteran defensive lineman Shawn Lemon, the CFL club announced Monday.

The 34-year-old was named a CFL all-star last season after registering 29 defensive tackles, 14 sacks, four knockdowns and five forced fumbles in 17 games with the Calgary Stampeders.

He signed with the B.C. Lions in free agency but was released midway through training camp.

Lemon has played in 135 career CFL games with Saskatchewan, Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa, Toronto and B.C.

He ranks 15th in CFL history with 92 sacks and has won two Grey Cups (Calgary 2014, Toronto 2017).

"Shawn is recognized as one of the best in his profession," Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement. "We're adding a player that is able to get to the quarterback. Other teams will have to watch him carefully."

The Alouettes also announced the signings of defensive lineman Marcus Valdez and offensive lineman Josh Donovan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2023.