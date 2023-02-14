The Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday they have signed free agent quarterback Cody Fajardo to a two-year deal.

We’re excited to announce that we’ve locked this guy in for two years! Check out Alsflix 🤣 to find out which star is going to be calling the 514 home! #alsin pic.twitter.com/rKgUjxlC9T — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) February 14, 2023

The University of Nevada product signed with the Roughriders in 2019 following a season with the BC Lions (2018) and two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2016-17).

In his first season as a starter with the Riders, Fajardo threw for a league-leading 4,302 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His efforts guided the Roughriders to a West-Division best 15-3 record and lost only one game at home. Fajardo was named a West division All-Star, a CFL All-Star and named the West Division’s Most Outstanding Player.

After securing a first-round bye, Fajardo threw for 366 yards and an interception in the Roughriders' Western Final loss to the eventual Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Fajardo, 30, played in 17 games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2022, completing 282 passes for 3,360 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.