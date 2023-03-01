The Montreal Alouettes have signed American quarterback Mike Glass III and American defensive back Reggie Stubblefield, it was announced Wednesday.

The former Eastern Michigan University Eagle completed 266 passes for 3,169 yards and 24 touchdowns during his senior season, eclipsing the team record for passing yards in a season established by Charlie Batch. The St. Louis, Mo., native also carried the ball 118 times for 428 yards and eight touchdowns.

Glass, 25, most recently played for the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League, where he completed 33 passes for 361 yards and eight touchdowns. Glass added added 130 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries.

Stubblefield, 24, amassed 117 tackles, knocked down 19 passes, while intercepting three, and forcing two fumbles in 20 games with the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

Stubblefield completed his collegiate career with the Kansas State University Wildcats, helping the team beat the LSU Tigers 42-20 in the Texas Bowl.

He finished his senior season with 34 tackles, seven tackles for losses, one sack and two knockdowns.