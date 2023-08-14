MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed quarterback Reece Udinski to a contract, the team announced Monday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Udinski, 24, played for the University of Richmond Spiders last season, throwing for 3,612 yards and 29 touchdowns to become a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, given to the best offensive player in the NCAA.

The six-foot-four, 224-pound player from North Wales, Pa., participated in the Seattle Seahawks' mini-camp in 2023.

Udinski's signing comes days after starting Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo missed his first game Friday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders due to a left shoulder injury suffered a week prior against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Fajardo was a game-time decision and warmed up before the game, but backup Caleb Evans ultimately started with Davis Alexander as QB No. 2. The Alouettes won 41-12 at home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2023.