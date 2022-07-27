The Montreal Alouettes have placed quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (elbow) on the one-game injured list, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

Adams has not played since Week 4 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, where he attempted just three passes.

Trevor Harris has started the past three games for the Alouettes, leading the team to a 1-2 record while passing for four touchdowns to four interceptions.

Adams, 29, has passed for 294 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in five games (two starts) this season.

Adams previously battled COVID in late June, prior to Harris earning the starting role.