The Montreal Canadiens have acquired defenceman Frédéric Allard from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Nate Schnarr.

Allard, 25, scored two goals and added five assists in 35 games with the Ontario Reign in the AHL so far this season.

He appeared in one NHL game with the Nashville Predators during the 2020-21 season after being selected in the third round in 2016.

The 24-year-old Schnarr has three goals and four assists in 27 games this season for the AHL's Laval Rocket.

He was selected in the third round (No. 75 overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.