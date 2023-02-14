2h ago
Canadiens defenceman Xhekaj out indefinitely with upper-body injury
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Arber Xhekaj is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury he sustained in Sunday's win over the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
The Hamilton, Ont., native played just over 10 minutes on Sunday, leaving in the second period following a fight with Oilers defenceman Vincent Desharnais.
Xhekaj, 22, has scored five goal and eight assists in 51 games this season. The rookie leads the Canadiens with 101 penalty minutes.