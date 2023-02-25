The Montreal Canadiens announced Saturday that rookie defenceman Arber Xhekaj will have season-ending shoulder surgery.

Medical update 4/4:



Arber Xhekaj will undergo season-ending surgery on his right shoulder next week. The procedure will take place in Denver with Dr. Peter J. Millett. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 26, 2023

The surgery will take place in Vail, Colo., by Dr. Peter J. Millett, the same surgeon who operated on Cole Caufield's shoulder earlier this month.

The Hamilton, Ont., native last played on Feb. 12 against the Edmonton Oilers. He played just over 10 minutes in the game but left in the second period following a fight with Oilers defenceman Vincent Desharnais.

The 22-year-old had five goals and eight assists in 51 games this season and leads the Canadiens with 101 penalty minutes.

The Canadiens also announced that defenceman Joel Edmundson will join the team on their upcoming California and is expected to practise. Forwards Kirby Dach, who is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, and Joel Armia, who is day to day with an upper respiratory infection, will not travel with the team.

Edmundson has missed the last 10 games with a back injury. In 39 games this season, he has one goal and five assists.

Dach has not played since Feb. 14 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The 22-year-old is having a career year in his first season with Montreal, scoring 12 goals and registering 35 points in 54 games.

Armia missed Thursday's game with the illness. He missed eight games in January with an upper-body injury and has four goals and 11 points in 37 games this season.

The Canadiens' road trip begins on Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks.