The Montreal Canadiens have acquired defenceman Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Cam Hillis.

Beaudin, 23, was originally selected with the 28th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft by the Blackhawks. He debuted for the team in the 2019-20 season, where he played in one game.

He has been playing for the Rockford Icehogs of the AHL this season, where he has one assist in three games played.

In 22 career NHL games, Beaudin has two goals and six points.

Hillis, 22, was selected by the Canadiens as a third-round pick in the 2018 draft. He made his NHL debut last season when he appeared in one game for Montreal, his only career NHL appearance.

In three games for the Trois-Rivieres Lions this season of the ECHL, Hillis has two goals.