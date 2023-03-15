The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that centre Christian Dvorak had season-ending knee surgery in New York and a full recovery is expected before the start of next season.

Dvorak suffered in the injury on March 7 in a game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Dvorak, 27, had 10 goals and 28 points in 64 games this season.

The Habs acquired Dvorak from the Arizona Coyotes in September of 2021 in exchange for a 2022 conditional first-round pick and a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Dvorak has 88 goals and 207 points in 422 regular season games with the Canadiens and Coyotes.