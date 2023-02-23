'To me, it's a little self-centered': St. Louis explains why he limits iPad use on the bench

The Montreal Canadiens claimed forward Chris Tierney off waivers from the Florida Panthers, the team announced on Thursday.

Tierney, 28, split time between the Panthers and their American Hockey League affiliate Charlotte Checkers this season.

In 13 NHL games, the Keswick, Ont. native had two goals and an assist.

The 55th overall pick of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights, Tierney has appeared in 574 games over nine seasons with the Panthers, Ottawa Senators and San Jose Sharks. He has 75 goals and 154 assists for his career.

Tierney is playing on a one-year, $750,000 deal.

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Joey Anderson and Anaheim Ducks forward Justin Kirkland both cleared waivers on Thursday after being waived with Tierney a day earlier.