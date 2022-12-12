Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield won't return to tonight's game against the Calgary Flames due to an upper-body injury.

L'attaquant Cole Caufield ne reviendra pas au jeu ce soir (haut du corps).



Forward Cole Caufield won't return tonight (upper-body). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 13, 2022

Caufield was hit hard by Flames forward Trevor Lewis when reaching for the puck in the second period. He was taken to the locker room after the hit and was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The 21-year-old has 16 goals and 25 points in 28 games this season.

The Habs are back in action Wednesday night against the Ottawa Senators.