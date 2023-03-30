Canadiens D Savard out vs Panthers with LBI
David Savard - Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images
Published
Montreal Canadiens defenceman David Savard is out for Thursday's game against the Florida Panthers with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Thursday.
Savard played 21:59 in Tuesday's loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Johnathan Kovacevic will enter the lineup.
The 32-year-old has played 62 games this season, recording three goals and 17 assists. The St. Hyacinthe, Que., native is in his second season with the Canadiens after signing a four-year, $14 million contract with the club in 2021. He has tallied six goals and 37 points in 124 games with Montreal.