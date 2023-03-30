Montreal Canadiens defenceman David Savard is out for Thursday's game against the Florida Panthers with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Thursday.

Savard played 21:59 in Tuesday's loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Johnathan Kovacevic will enter the lineup.

Le défenseur David Savard (bas du corps) est évalué sur une base quotidienne. Il ne participera pas au match de ce soir.



Defenseman David Savard (lower body) is considered day-to-day. He will not play tonight. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 30, 2023

The 32-year-old has played 62 games this season, recording three goals and 17 assists. The St. Hyacinthe, Que., native is in his second season with the Canadiens after signing a four-year, $14 million contract with the club in 2021. He has tallied six goals and 37 points in 124 games with Montreal.