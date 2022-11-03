The Montreal Canadiens have placed forward Evgenii Dadonov on the injured reserve.

Dadonov, 33, has zero points in eight games this season. He has not played since Oct. 27 against the Buffalo Sabres.

He was acquired in the off-season in the deal that sent Shea Weber's contract to the Vegas Golden Knights. Dadonov is in the final year of his contract with a cap hit of $5 million.

In lineup news, defenceman Joel Edmundson will be a game time decision tonight against the Winnipeg Jets.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined since training camp due to a back injury.

He missed most of the 2021-22 campaign with a back injury, returning in mid-March and appearing in just 24 games. He had three goals and three assists in his return.

Prior to the start of the season, Edmundson was named an assistant captain along with Brendan Gallagher at the team's annual golf tournament where Nick Suzuki was unveiled as the new captain.

A second-round pick (46th overall) by the St. Louis Blues at the 2011 NHL Draft, Edmundson helped the team win its first-ever Stanley Cup in 2019. He spent one season with the Carolina Hurricanes before being dealt to the Canadiens in September 2020 in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

In 416 career NHL games, the Brandon, Man., product has 26 goals and 91 points.